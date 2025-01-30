Miracle Surgery: Bareilly Baby's Heart Transformed
A newborn with a rare heart condition from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, underwent a successful high-risk open-heart surgery. The condition involved reversed major arteries and a heart hole. The three-hour operation was performed by Dr. Neeraj Awasthy at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, and the baby is now recovering well.
A newborn from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, successfully underwent a critical high-risk open-heart surgery at a private hospital, according to hospital officials.
The infant suffered from Transposition of the Great Arteries (TGA), a rare heart condition where the major arteries are reversed, coupled with a heart hole.
Dr. Neeraj Awasthy, Director of Paediatric Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, led the three-hour surgery. Detected during a routine pregnancy scan at 20 weeks, the newborn is now recovering at home after 16 days of post-operative care, with ongoing follow-up to ensure proper heart function.
