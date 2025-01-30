Left Menu

Miracle Surgery: Bareilly Baby's Heart Transformed

A newborn with a rare heart condition from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, underwent a successful high-risk open-heart surgery. The condition involved reversed major arteries and a heart hole. The three-hour operation was performed by Dr. Neeraj Awasthy at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, and the baby is now recovering well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 00:29 IST
Miracle Surgery: Bareilly Baby's Heart Transformed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A newborn from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, successfully underwent a critical high-risk open-heart surgery at a private hospital, according to hospital officials.

The infant suffered from Transposition of the Great Arteries (TGA), a rare heart condition where the major arteries are reversed, coupled with a heart hole.

Dr. Neeraj Awasthy, Director of Paediatric Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, led the three-hour surgery. Detected during a routine pregnancy scan at 20 weeks, the newborn is now recovering at home after 16 days of post-operative care, with ongoing follow-up to ensure proper heart function.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025