Miracle Surgery: Bareilly Baby's Heart Transformed

A newborn from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, successfully underwent a critical high-risk open-heart surgery at a private hospital, according to hospital officials.

The infant suffered from Transposition of the Great Arteries (TGA), a rare heart condition where the major arteries are reversed, coupled with a heart hole.

Dr. Neeraj Awasthy, Director of Paediatric Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, led the three-hour surgery. Detected during a routine pregnancy scan at 20 weeks, the newborn is now recovering at home after 16 days of post-operative care, with ongoing follow-up to ensure proper heart function.

(With inputs from agencies.)