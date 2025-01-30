Left Menu

Kennedy Commits to Diverse Clinical Trial Regulations Amid FDA Scrutiny

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vows to finalize regulations for greater diverse patient involvement in clinical trials during his confirmation hearing. This follows the removal of diversity information from the FDA website. The proposed guidance aligns with legislation aimed at increasing trial participation from minority groups by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 00:39 IST
Kennedy Commits to Diverse Clinical Trial Regulations Amid FDA Scrutiny
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

During his confirmation hearing, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. health agency, assured senators that he will implement regulations to boost diverse patient inclusion in clinical trials.

This promise comes after the FDA removed draft guidance and diversity information from its site. Kennedy, nominated to head the Department of Health and Human Services, confirmed his commitment to finalizing the congressionally-mandated guidance when questioned by Senator Ben Ray Lujan.

The Diversity Action Plan, required by the 2022 Food and Drug Omnibus Reform Act, seeks to address the lack of minority representation in clinical trials. The guidance mandates drug and device companies to outline inclusion strategies for approval processes, with finalization set for June 2025, despite its disappearance from the FDA website remaining unexplained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025