Rohingya Arrival Sparks Tension in Indonesia's Aceh Province

Over 70 Rohingya refugees have landed in Indonesia's Aceh province after facing initial rejection from local residents. The group arrived on a damaged boat and were eventually taken to temporary shelters. This incident reflects the broader struggle of Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 30-01-2025 07:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 07:05 IST
Rohingya Arrival Sparks Tension in Indonesia's Aceh Province
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Over 70 Rohingya refugees came ashore in Indonesia's Aceh province, as confirmed by officials on Thursday. This marks the latest arrival of Rohingya, often met with resistance from local communities.

A wooden boat carrying 40 men, 32 women, and four children landed in the Pereulak region of East Aceh on Wednesday, according to Nova Suryandaru, the regional police chief. Initially, residents opposed their landing, but they were eventually permitted to disembark by evening.

The Rohingya boat was deliberately damaged, signaling it was no longer seaworthy, explained Nova. The refugees have now been moved to temporary shelters. This influx highlights the ongoing exodus of Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar, with UNHCR data revealing over 2,000 arrivals in Indonesia this year alone, exceeding the total from the previous four years combined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

