Guillain-Barré Syndrome Tragedy Escalates in Maharashtra

A 36-year-old Pune resident has died due to complications from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), increasing Maharashtra's suspected GBS fatalities to three. The patient suffered pneumonia-related respiratory distress. Health officials report 130 suspected cases, often linked to contaminated water containing Campylobacter jejuni bacteria. Recent victims include residents of Pune and Solapur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:45 IST
In Maharashtra's Pune district, a 36-year-old man died after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, marking the third suspected GBS fatality in the state, authorities announced on Friday.

The deceased, employed as a driver, was admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital on January 21. The hospital's expert committee attributed his death to pneumonia-induced respiratory trauma. Despite testing for GBS, severe acute respiratory distress syndrome was identified as the immediate cause.

Increased to three, suspected GBS deaths raise concerns as health officials confirm 130 cases in Maharashtra, likely linked to bacteria in contaminated water, affecting mostly Pune and nearby areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

