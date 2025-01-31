Cutting-Edge Laboratory Boosts India's Pharma Sector

Cotecna Life Sciences India Private Limited has unveiled a groundbreaking laboratory in Mumbai, designed to propel India's vibrant pharmaceutical sector forward. The facility stands as a hallmark of excellence, built to global standards, and promises to revolutionize drug development through precision, innovation, and rigorous quality control.

Endorsed by the FDA and boasting NABL accreditation, the lab is equipped with state-of-the-art technology. It focuses on providing tailored solutions for pharmaceutical testing and inspection, thereby ensuring compliance and maintaining the highest quality control measures. Such initiatives are crucial for pharmaceutical firms striving to excel in today's competitive market landscape.

Sebastien Dannaud, CEO of Cotecna Inspection, expressed that this new lab is pivotal in their mission to bolster the Indian pharmaceutical industry. It brings together the prowess of SHIVA Labs in India and Neotron Pharma in Europe, delivering comprehensive analyses while adhering to stringent international standards, which further positions India as a global pharma hub.

