New Mpox Case Detected in England as Health Risks Remain Low

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced on Friday the detection of another case of the mpox variant clade Ib in England, specifically in London. This case is the eighth identified in the country since October of the previous year.

Despite the new case, authorities have stated that the overall risk to the population remains low. The clade Ib variant had prompted a global health emergency declaration by the World Health Organization in August.

The patient, who returned from Uganda—a region experiencing local transmission of the variant—has no connections to the earlier cases detected in England. The UKHSA highlighted that occasional imported cases are expected given the outbreak occurrences in parts of Africa.

