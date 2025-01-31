Assam Health Minister Boosts Accessibility with Generic Medicine Push
Assam's Health Minister, Ashok Singhal, urged government doctors to prescribe hospital pharmacy and generic medicines to reduce patient expenses. He announced a WhatsApp helpline for reporting medicine shortages, reviewed healthcare projects, and focused on strengthening infrastructure and healthcare for underprivileged communities in Cachar district.
- Country:
- India
In a recent initiative to cut down patient expenses, Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal has called on government doctors to prescribe medicines available at hospital pharmacies and promote the use of generic alternatives. His remarks came after a thorough review of healthcare progress in Cachar district.
At a press conference, Singhal emphasized that hospitals across Assam maintain a 99% availability of essential medicines, a crucial factor in ensuring uninterrupted treatment. To support this goal, he launched a WhatsApp helpline (9864541430) for reporting medicine shortages, facilitating responsive government action.
The health minister further highlighted the state's dedication to improving medical accessibility for underprivileged communities, underscoring the importance of infrastructure upgrades. Discussions also centered on key initiatives like the wage compensation scheme for pregnant women in tea gardens, and strategies to combat non-communicable diseases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Healthcare Innovations and Legal Battles: A Snapshot
Revamping Healthcare: Bengaluru's Bold Hospital Upgrade Initiative
WHO Urges Global Support for Gaza's Healthcare Rebuilding Post-Ceasefire
Global Call to Action: Rebuilding Gaza's Healthcare Post-Ceasefire
Tragedy at Midnapore: Healthcare Under Scrutiny