Assam Health Minister Boosts Accessibility with Generic Medicine Push

In a recent initiative to cut down patient expenses, Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal has called on government doctors to prescribe medicines available at hospital pharmacies and promote the use of generic alternatives. His remarks came after a thorough review of healthcare progress in Cachar district.

At a press conference, Singhal emphasized that hospitals across Assam maintain a 99% availability of essential medicines, a crucial factor in ensuring uninterrupted treatment. To support this goal, he launched a WhatsApp helpline (9864541430) for reporting medicine shortages, facilitating responsive government action.

The health minister further highlighted the state's dedication to improving medical accessibility for underprivileged communities, underscoring the importance of infrastructure upgrades. Discussions also centered on key initiatives like the wage compensation scheme for pregnant women in tea gardens, and strategies to combat non-communicable diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)