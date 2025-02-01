Left Menu

Health Boost: Budget 2025-2026 Focuses on Medical Expansion and Cancer Care

The Union Health Ministry's budget for 2025-2026 has increased by 11% to Rs 99,858.56 crore, emphasizing cancer care expansion, medical seats growth, and healthcare accessibility. Key measures include setting up daycare cancer centers, exemption on life-saving drugs, and medical tourism promotion, alongside significant allocations for medical programs and institutions.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:25 IST
The Indian government's 2025-2026 fiscal plan has allocated Rs 99,858.56 crore to the Health Ministry, marking an 11% increase from the previous year.

This budget prioritizes cancer care, with 200 new daycare centers set to be established and increased allocations for medical colleges bringing 10,000 additional seats. Life-saving drugs have been exempted from customs duties to alleviate patient costs.

Promoting medical tourism is on the agenda, along with expanded healthcare for gig workers under PM Jan Aarogya Yojana. Other beneficiaries include AYUSH and several national health missions witnessing significant budgetary hikes.

