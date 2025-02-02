Left Menu

India's Leap into Genomic Healthcare: Precision Medicine's Promise

India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is making significant strides in technology-driven healthcare advancements. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the growth in the bio-economy and the commitment to genomics. The Centre for Advanced Genomics and Precision Medicine aims to revolutionize personalized medicine, leveraging genomic data for targeted treatments.

Under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is prioritizing technology-driven advancements in healthcare, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Sunday.

He reaffirmed the Indian government's commitment to completing 10 lakh genome sequencing in upcoming years for more precise disease predictions and personalized medical interventions.

Launching the Centre for Advanced Genomics and Precision Medicine at AIIMS - Jammu, Singh emphasized India's journey towards leading global genomic healthcare.

