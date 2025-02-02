India's Leap into Genomic Healthcare: Precision Medicine's Promise

Under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is prioritizing technology-driven advancements in healthcare, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Sunday.

He reaffirmed the Indian government's commitment to completing 10 lakh genome sequencing in upcoming years for more precise disease predictions and personalized medical interventions.

Launching the Centre for Advanced Genomics and Precision Medicine at AIIMS - Jammu, Singh emphasized India's journey towards leading global genomic healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)