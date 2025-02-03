Tragic Discovery at RG Kar Medical College: Unnatural Death Case Unfolds
Ivy Prasad, a second-year student at RG Kar Medical College, was found dead in her quarters. Her body was discovered after failing to respond to her mother's calls. An unnatural death case is under investigation by local police. The incident follows a similar tragic event last year, sparking concerns over safety.
A chilling discovery was made at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as the body of Ivy Prasad, a second-year student, was found hanging in her quarters. According to police officials, she resided in the quarters of Kamarhati ESI Hospital, linked with her mother's workplace.
The police registered an unnatural death case at the Kamarhati police station under the Barrackpore police commissionerate. Investigations are actively underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic death.
Prasad's body was discovered last Thursday after her mother's incessant calls remained unanswered. A post-mortem was conducted at the state-run Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital. This incident echoes the previous year's brutal rape and murder case at RG Kar, calling for increased safety measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
