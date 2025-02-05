Left Menu

Urgent Faculty Shortage in AIIMS Across India: A Call for Action

The Congress highlights staggering faculty vacancies in AIIMS across India, urging the government to prioritize and address the issue urgently. General Secretary Jairam Ramesh cites alarming vacancy rates revealed by Health Minister JP Nadda, emphasizing concerns in AIIMS and 'AIIMS-type institutions' without compromising standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:07 IST
Urgent Faculty Shortage in AIIMS Across India: A Call for Action
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has raised an alarm over the staggering faculty vacancies in AIIMS and AIIMS-type institutions across India, urging the government to address the issue as a matter of priority. This concern was brought to light by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, who referenced a recent statement made by Health Minister JP Nadda in the Rajya Sabha.

Ramesh highlighted that the response from the Health Minister revealed concerning statistics regarding faculty vacancies in the seven fully operational AIIMS institutions, with rates ranging from 24% to 39%. AIIMS New Delhi, the flagship institution, reported a 34% vacancy, raising significant concerns about maintaining educational standards.

In addition, Ramesh pointed out that twelve cities with partially operational AIIMS-type institutions also face severe faculty shortages, with Rajkot showing a staggering 59.5% vacancy rate. He urged the Health Minister to address this issue urgently without compromising on the quality of faculty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025