Urgent Faculty Shortage in AIIMS Across India: A Call for Action

The Congress party has raised an alarm over the staggering faculty vacancies in AIIMS and AIIMS-type institutions across India, urging the government to address the issue as a matter of priority. This concern was brought to light by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, who referenced a recent statement made by Health Minister JP Nadda in the Rajya Sabha.

Ramesh highlighted that the response from the Health Minister revealed concerning statistics regarding faculty vacancies in the seven fully operational AIIMS institutions, with rates ranging from 24% to 39%. AIIMS New Delhi, the flagship institution, reported a 34% vacancy, raising significant concerns about maintaining educational standards.

In addition, Ramesh pointed out that twelve cities with partially operational AIIMS-type institutions also face severe faculty shortages, with Rajkot showing a staggering 59.5% vacancy rate. He urged the Health Minister to address this issue urgently without compromising on the quality of faculty.

(With inputs from agencies.)