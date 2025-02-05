Novo Nordisk's Bold Step: Tackling Dosage Challenges in Obesity Drug Trials
Novo Nordisk's next-gen obesity drug, CagriSema, faces trial challenges with dosage flexibility and trial length as side-effects remain controlled. Investor skepticism arose from weaker-than-expected study results, impacting market value, while Novo plans a 2026 regulatory submission, aiming to succeed its blockbuster Wegovy drug.
Novo Nordisk's latest trial for its next-generation obesity drug CagriSema showed no significant issues with side-effects, according to the CEO's statement on Wednesday. However, the company faces challenges with dosage escalation and trial duration.
In December, the company reported less-than-expected results from its late-stage trial, affecting its market valuation by approximately $125 billion. Despite these hurdles, Novo Nordisk is set to undertake another trial in the coming months.
CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen expressed confidence in the drug's biology but did not address why a portion of the trial participants did not reach the maximum dose. He stressed the need for protocol flexibility to manage rapid weight loss, aiming for regulatory approval by early 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh Woos Global Investors at WEF Davos Summit
Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Global Investors Summit
MCX Shares Tumble as Quarterly Earnings Disappoint Investors
CCI Approves Acquisition of AI Lenarco Midco and Convertible Debentures in Manjushree Technopack by Majesty II Pte. Ltd. and Co-Investors
Stocks Surge as Investors Weigh Trump's Trade Policy Moves