Novo Nordisk's Bold Step: Tackling Dosage Challenges in Obesity Drug Trials

Novo Nordisk's latest trial for its next-generation obesity drug CagriSema showed no significant issues with side-effects, according to the CEO's statement on Wednesday. However, the company faces challenges with dosage escalation and trial duration.

In December, the company reported less-than-expected results from its late-stage trial, affecting its market valuation by approximately $125 billion. Despite these hurdles, Novo Nordisk is set to undertake another trial in the coming months.

CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen expressed confidence in the drug's biology but did not address why a portion of the trial participants did not reach the maximum dose. He stressed the need for protocol flexibility to manage rapid weight loss, aiming for regulatory approval by early 2026.

