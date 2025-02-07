Trump's USAID Overhaul: Global Impact Under Scrutiny

The Trump administration is executing a significant overhaul of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), with plans to retain fewer than 300 staff members. This reorganization, supported by Trump's ally Elon Musk, targets USAID's operations and staffing worldwide, leaving global aid programs in uncertainty.

Allegations from Trump and Musk have led to staff being placed on leave and internal contractors being laid off. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that some aid programs might receive exemption from the widespread stop-work orders. The disruption poses challenges to poverty alleviation and disease prevention efforts.

The Department of State did not provide comments at the moment. USAID currently manages over $40 billion and operates in 130 countries, offering vital support to regions like Ukraine and Afghanistan. The agency announced pending terminations and administrative leaves, sparking concerns about ongoing global humanitarian initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)