New Mental Health Support Service Launched for Auckland EDs

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey officially launched a new peer support service at Auckland City Hospital’s Adult Emergency Department (ED) today, marking a significant step forward in mental health care for New Zealanders.

The initiative aims to provide immediate, empathetic support for individuals presenting in mental distress, while also potentially reducing wait times in one of the country’s busiest EDs.

“Sitting in an ED during times of mental distress can be incredibly challenging. Having someone with lived experience who understands what you’re going through can be a huge comfort,” said Minister Doocey. “This service is designed to improve patient outcomes by offering both emotional support and practical guidance.”

The program builds on the success of a pilot at Middlemore Hospital’s ED, launched over four months ago. Early feedback from patients and staff has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the value of Peer Support Specialists in high-pressure environments.

Over the next two years, eight EDs across New Zealand will trial the initiative. Hospitals in Waikato, Wellington, and Christchurch are set to introduce similar services in the coming months, with further expansions planned based on the program's success.

“Since becoming New Zealand’s first Minister for Mental Health, I’ve heard from many in the sector about the need for greater involvement of Peer Support Specialists in our mental health system,” Minister Doocey added. “Addressing the significant workforce shortages in mental health is one of my top priorities, and Peer Support Specialists play a crucial role in this effort.”

Peer Support Specialists are individuals with lived experience of mental distress or addiction who have undergone recovery and received specialized training to support others on their wellness journeys. Their unique combination of personal insight and professional training makes them invaluable in bridging gaps in traditional mental health services.

“This initiative aligns with the Government’s priorities of increasing access to mental health and addiction support and expanding the mental health workforce,” Doocey emphasized. “The empathy and expertise that Peers bring to the table have long been undervalued and underutilized, but this program aims to change that.”

As the initiative rolls out across the country, the government will continue to monitor its impact, gathering feedback to refine and expand the service where needed. The ultimate goal is to create a more supportive, accessible, and efficient mental health care system for all New Zealanders.