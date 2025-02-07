Simeon Brown Acknowledges Fepulea’i Margie Apa’s Departure as Health NZ CEO

Health Minister Simeon Brown has formally expressed gratitude to Fepulea’i Margie Apa for her dedicated service as the inaugural Chief Executive of Health New Zealand, following her decision to step down from the role.

“Margie Apa was the first to hold the position of Chief Executive at Health New Zealand, taking on the significant challenge of transitioning New Zealand’s health system from regional district health boards into a unified national entity. This was an immense task, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Minister Brown stated.

Before assuming her role at Health New Zealand, Ms. Apa served as Chief Executive of the Counties Manukau District Health Board, building a respected career in public service and health administration. Her leadership at Health New Zealand was marked by a steadfast commitment to maintaining access to healthcare services, even as the organization navigated considerable operational and financial hurdles brought on by the extensive health system reforms.

“Margie’s leadership during this transformative period has been invaluable. She has shown unwavering dedication to improving healthcare delivery across New Zealand. I acknowledge her decision to step down and thank her for her outstanding service to our health system,” Minister Brown added.

To ensure continuity in leadership, Dr. Dale Bramley has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive of Health New Zealand. Dr. Bramley brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles within the health sector and is expected to steer the organization effectively during this transitional period.

“I look forward to collaborating with Dr. Bramley to ensure that Health New Zealand remains focused on its core mission—providing timely, high-quality healthcare to all New Zealanders. A formal recruitment process is already underway to identify a permanent replacement for Ms. Apa,” Minister Brown concluded.

Health New Zealand will continue to prioritize the delivery of accessible healthcare services while adapting to the evolving needs of the population under its new leadership.