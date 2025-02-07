Disease Risks Surge Amid Congo Conflict

The ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo has intensified, significantly raising the threat of disease outbreaks, including cholera, malaria, tuberculosis, and the mpox virus, the World Health Organization announced Friday. The hostilities, particularly between Rwandan-backed M23 rebels and Congolese armed forces, have worsened the precarious living conditions for millions, according to Dr. Boureima Hama Sambo, WHO representative for the DRC.

WHO reported 600 suspected cholera cases and 14 deaths in the past month in North Kivu, where the fighting has disrupted water supplies, amplifying disease spread risks. Moreover, the conflict interrupted mpox vaccination programs in eastern DRC, forcing a temporary halt in efforts to curb the virus. WHO highlighted that 90% of mpox patients in isolation in Goma were displaced due to the ongoing violence.

An M23-declared ceasefire allowed partial resumption of vaccination efforts, but tensions remain high. The M23 group's recent capture of Goma, a key regional capital, has contributed to significant casualties and overwhelmed local hospitals, compounding the healthcare crisis, WHO confirmed.

