Karnataka Launches Probe into Sudden Deaths Linked to Covid-19
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered the creation of a committee to investigate sudden deaths due to heart and brain issues. This action follows reports suggesting potential links to Covid-19 or its vaccines. Although there's speculation, official data on such connections remains unavailable.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mandated the formation of a committee comprising experts and scientists to thoroughly investigate recent sudden deaths in the state, suspected to be related to heart attacks and brain issues.
The move comes in response to reports by senior journalist Shri Rajaram Tallur, indicating a surge in fatalities among young individuals due to cardiac and neurological causes, potentially linked to Coronavirus or Covid-19 vaccine side effects.
Despite public concern, a senior health department official stated that there is currently no official data establishing a connection to Covid-19, urging the need for scientific inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
