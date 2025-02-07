Left Menu

Karnataka Launches Probe into Sudden Deaths Linked to Covid-19

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered the creation of a committee to investigate sudden deaths due to heart and brain issues. This action follows reports suggesting potential links to Covid-19 or its vaccines. Although there's speculation, official data on such connections remains unavailable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:31 IST
Karnataka Launches Probe into Sudden Deaths Linked to Covid-19
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mandated the formation of a committee comprising experts and scientists to thoroughly investigate recent sudden deaths in the state, suspected to be related to heart attacks and brain issues.

The move comes in response to reports by senior journalist Shri Rajaram Tallur, indicating a surge in fatalities among young individuals due to cardiac and neurological causes, potentially linked to Coronavirus or Covid-19 vaccine side effects.

Despite public concern, a senior health department official stated that there is currently no official data establishing a connection to Covid-19, urging the need for scientific inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025