AI Revolutionizing Sleep Disorder Diagnosis and Treatment
Artificial intelligence is proving crucial in diagnosing and predicting treatment outcomes for sleep disorders, says neurologist Dr. Manvir Bhatia. Speaking at a workshop in AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr. Bhatia emphasized AI's role in analyzing complex data and enhancing treatment personalization for conditions like obstructive sleep apnoea and insomnia.
Artificial intelligence is set to play a pivotal role in diagnosing and personalizing treatment for sleep disorders, according to neurologist Dr. Manvir Bhatia.
During a workshop at AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr. Bhatia highlighted AI's ability to parse through extensive sleep data that human practitioners cannot, particularly in conditions like sleep apnoea affecting over a billion globally.
The growing importance of technology in healthcare is underscored by its potential to predict treatment compliance, improve diagnosis, and offer alternatives to traditional, cumbersome sleep studies, Dr. Bhatia noted.
