AI Revolutionizing Sleep Disorder Diagnosis and Treatment

Artificial intelligence is set to play a pivotal role in diagnosing and personalizing treatment for sleep disorders, according to neurologist Dr. Manvir Bhatia.

During a workshop at AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr. Bhatia highlighted AI's ability to parse through extensive sleep data that human practitioners cannot, particularly in conditions like sleep apnoea affecting over a billion globally.

The growing importance of technology in healthcare is underscored by its potential to predict treatment compliance, improve diagnosis, and offer alternatives to traditional, cumbersome sleep studies, Dr. Bhatia noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)