Goa Officials Take Action Against Viral Threats: Awareness Campaign Launched

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has ordered Goa health officials to raise public awareness about the Human Metapneumovirus and related illnesses to prevent panic. This decision was announced in response to a starred question during the Goa legislative assembly's winter session, with measures being reinforced for case monitoring and testing.
In response to growing concerns about the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has instructed state health officials to initiate awareness campaigns aimed at educating the public about this and other related illnesses to mitigate panic.
The minister announced these measures in a written reply to a starred question posed by St Cruz MLA Rudolfo Fernandes during the concluding day of the Goa legislative assembly's winter session.
Rane emphasized the importance of increased surveillance and testing, urging health officers to thoroughly investigate severe cases before referring them for advanced testing at Pune's National Institute of Virology Laboratory.
