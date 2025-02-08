Left Menu

Inauguration of Nepal's New Health Post Boosts Local Infrastructure

A health post building in western Nepal's Darchula, funded by India's government at a cost of NRs 253.6 million, was inaugurated. The facility is part of the Nepal-India Development Cooperation's High Impact Community Project, aiming to aid thousands in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-02-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant boost to local infrastructure, a health post building in Darchula, western Nepal, was inaugurated on Saturday. The development was made possible through India's financial assistance, amounting to NRs 253.6 million.

Part of the Nepal-India Development Cooperation's High Impact Community Project, the construction aims to enhance healthcare services for residents in the Naugad Rural Municipality.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Daljeeti Singh Dhami, chairman of Naugad Rural Municipality, and Avinash Kuar Singh, counsellor at the Indian Embassy. This development promises to benefit thousands residing in the far-Western region of Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

