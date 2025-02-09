Abhaya Clinic: A Tribute Through Healing
The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front organized a health camp named 'Abhaya Clinic' in memory of a doctor who was raped and murdered. Over 110 patients received treatment at the event, held to honor her birthday and continue seeking justice amid alleged police harassment.
The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front held 'Abhaya Clinic', a commemorative health camp, at Sodepur, marking the birthday of a trainee doctor tragically victimized last year. The event drew over 110 patients.
The young doctor, raped and murdered on August 9 at R G Kar Medical College, inspired widespread protest from the medical community seeking justice. Each clinic attendee received a sapling, symbolizing the victim's love for plants and community service.
Despite alleged police harassment aimed at suppressing the protests, the Junior Doctors' Front remains resolute in its demands for justice. The victim's family expressed their ongoing grief and commitment to seeking justice for their daughter.
