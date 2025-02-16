Left Menu

Pope Francis' Health Update: A Peaceful Night Amidst Treatment

Pope Francis, 88, is receiving treatment for a respiratory tract infection at Rome's Gemelli hospital. He will not lead his usual public prayer this Sunday, as he's been advised to rest. His condition has shown improvement, and he remains under medical care for complete recovery.

Updated: 16-02-2025 14:10 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis spent a restful night in Rome's Gemelli hospital as he undergoes treatment for a respiratory tract infection, Italy's ANSA news agency reported. The 88-year-old pontiff will not perform his weekly public prayer on Sunday as doctors have advised complete rest for recovery.

Having suffered from bronchitis over the past week, Francis was admitted to the hospital last Friday. On Saturday evening, he briefly watched Italian news before settling in for a peaceful night, according to a Vatican statement emphasizing the need for rest.

The Pope's treatment was adjusted based on new microbiological findings, and laboratory tests have shown some improvement. The Vatican noted that he will remain hospitalized to ensure his recovery is complete. Francis has faced multiple health issues since his papacy began in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

