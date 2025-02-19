WHO Embraces Traditional Medicine in Global Classifications

The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken a historic step by introducing a new module dedicated to traditional medicine in its 2025 update of the International Classification of Diseases. This development is set to transform the way traditional healthcare systems like Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani are documented and integrated globally, according to a statement from the government on Wednesday.

The Ayush Ministry announced that the update comes after successful testing and review of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-11 TM-2 since its launch last year. The integration of traditional medicine into WHO's framework elevates these practices by aligning them with conventional medicine in global health reporting, research, and policy formulation.

Dr. Robert Jakob from WHO emphasized the updated ICD-11's enhanced usability and precision, benefiting national health infrastructures. This pivotal inclusion underscores WHO's commitment to promoting universal health coverage and acknowledges the significant role of Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani in the contemporary healthcare landscape.

