Left Menu

WHO Embraces Traditional Medicine in Global Classifications

The World Health Organization integrates traditional medicine into its International Classification of Diseases, marking a pivotal advancement in global healthcare tracking. This inclusion elevates Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani alongside modern medicine, fostering evidence-based policies and supporting holistic health strategies for comprehensive patient care worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:11 IST
WHO Embraces Traditional Medicine in Global Classifications
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken a historic step by introducing a new module dedicated to traditional medicine in its 2025 update of the International Classification of Diseases. This development is set to transform the way traditional healthcare systems like Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani are documented and integrated globally, according to a statement from the government on Wednesday.

The Ayush Ministry announced that the update comes after successful testing and review of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-11 TM-2 since its launch last year. The integration of traditional medicine into WHO's framework elevates these practices by aligning them with conventional medicine in global health reporting, research, and policy formulation.

Dr. Robert Jakob from WHO emphasized the updated ICD-11's enhanced usability and precision, benefiting national health infrastructures. This pivotal inclusion underscores WHO's commitment to promoting universal health coverage and acknowledges the significant role of Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani in the contemporary healthcare landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025