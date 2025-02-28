Left Menu

Delhi Government Commits to PM-ABHIM Scheme Implementation

The Delhi government has decided to implement the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) scheme, withdrawing its plea against the Delhi High Court's directive. Previously, the court ordered the signing of an MoU with the Union health ministry to ensure access to health facilities in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:11 IST
Delhi Government Commits to PM-ABHIM Scheme Implementation
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government announced on Friday its decision to proceed with implementing the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) scheme in the national capital. This move comes after it withdrew a plea challenging an earlier directive from the Delhi High Court.

The legal tussle began when the high court, in December 2024, mandated the Delhi government to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union health ministry by January 5. With the bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra presiding, the Delhi government's counsel expressed their intent to move forward with the scheme, seeking permission to withdraw the special leave petition (SLP).

The scheme faced initial resistance due to concerns about its applicability to urban areas like Delhi, given its design for rural healthcare. Despite this, the High Court highlighted the need for its complete implementation to ensure Delhi's access to federal health funds and facilities already deployed across 33 states and Union territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025