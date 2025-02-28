Delhi Government Commits to PM-ABHIM Scheme Implementation
The Delhi government has decided to implement the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) scheme, withdrawing its plea against the Delhi High Court's directive. Previously, the court ordered the signing of an MoU with the Union health ministry to ensure access to health facilities in Delhi.
The Delhi government announced on Friday its decision to proceed with implementing the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) scheme in the national capital. This move comes after it withdrew a plea challenging an earlier directive from the Delhi High Court.
The legal tussle began when the high court, in December 2024, mandated the Delhi government to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union health ministry by January 5. With the bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra presiding, the Delhi government's counsel expressed their intent to move forward with the scheme, seeking permission to withdraw the special leave petition (SLP).
The scheme faced initial resistance due to concerns about its applicability to urban areas like Delhi, given its design for rural healthcare. Despite this, the High Court highlighted the need for its complete implementation to ensure Delhi's access to federal health funds and facilities already deployed across 33 states and Union territories.
