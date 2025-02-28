Left Menu

Synergy Marine Group and Mercy Ships: A New Frontier in Seafaring Healthcare

Synergy Marine Group partners with Mercy Ships to enhance healthcare access and welfare for seafarers. Initial support includes office space in Copenhagen, followed by maritime expertise, medical teleconsultations, awareness campaigns, and fundraising. Their efforts aid Mercy Ships' missions of providing free surgeries and medical training across Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:05 IST
  • India

Synergy Marine Group and Mercy Ships have announced a collaboration aimed at enhancing healthcare access and welfare for seafarers. The initiative kicks off with the provision of free office space at Synergy's European hub in Orestad, Copenhagen.

Beyond this initial support, the partnership will offer maritime technical expertise, medical teleconsultations, awareness campaigns, and fundraising efforts dedicated to seafarer welfare.

According to Synergy Marine Group's founder and Chairman Captain Rajesh Unni, the group will emphasize awareness and fundraising initiatives to bolster Mercy Ships' life-saving missions that provide free surgeries and medical training in Africa, supported by 1,000 volunteers from 60 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

