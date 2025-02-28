Shivratri Celebration Turns Sour: Buckwheat Flour Food Poisoning Incident Under Probe
Twenty people were hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning from 'kuttu' flour consumed on Shivratri. The district administration launched an investigation, collecting samples from shops where the flour was purchased. Twelve have been discharged, while eight remain in treatment, though all are reportedly out of danger.
In a startling turn of events, twenty individuals were hospitalized following a suspected food poisoning incident linked to 'kuttu' flour consumption during Shivratri celebrations. The district administration has initiated a full-scale probe to determine the contamination source.
Residents from the old city, who purchased the flour in areas like Delhi Gate and Baradari, reported falling ill shortly after consuming the typical Shivratri fast meal. District Magistrate Sanjeev Ranjan stated that an investigation has been ordered to unravel the circumstances of the mishap.
Although twelve of the affected have been discharged, eight are still receiving medical attention. The administration has reassured the public that all individuals are now out of danger, and awaits further findings to decide on subsequent actions.
