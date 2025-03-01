Left Menu

Healthcare Headlines: Updates from Global Agencies and Industry Leaders

Recent health updates include the U.S. participating in WHO meetings, UK approval of a Moderna vaccine, a Texas measles outbreak, and FDA warnings on testosterone labels. More news involves Eli Lilly's ad campaign, Sun Pharma's upcoming drug, EU's stance on cancer treatment, and Kennedy's health policy proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 18:27 IST
In a complex web of global health updates, the U.S. has continued its involvement in crucial WHO flu talks, despite ongoing plans for withdrawal. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is tackling the Texas measles crisis with thousands of vaccines while addressing agency personnel changes under President Trump's administration.

Elsewhere, Moderna's RSV vaccine has secured UK approval for adults over 60, offering a preventive measure against lower respiratory tract diseases. Meanwhile, Europe shows support for AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's cancer drug, signaling optimism over breast cancer treatments not suitable for hormone therapy, with positive outcomes shown in recent studies.

Amidst growing competition in the weight-loss drug sector, Eli Lilly warns against copycat drugs, and India's Sun Pharma gears up for an anti-obesity drug launch in the next half-decade. U.S. FDA's updated guidance on testosterone treatments highlights potential heart risks. Controversially, Kennedy proposes restricting public input on health policies, raising transparency concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

