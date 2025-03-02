Global Health Updates: U.S. Agency Involvement, Vaccine Approvals, and Market Strategies

In a notable move, U.S. health agencies, including the CDC and FDA, actively participated in a World Health Organization meeting concerning flu vaccine composition, despite President Trump's planned exit from the WHO. Trump hinted at the possibility of rejoining the agency.

Meanwhile, the UK health regulator approved Moderna's RSV vaccine for older adults. The shot aims to prevent lower respiratory tract disease in those aged 60 and above. Eli Lilly has launched an advertising campaign urging caution against unapproved weight-loss drugs, as they contend with competitive market pressures.

Additionally, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is pushing to end a dangerous measles outbreak in Texas, pledging resources like vaccines to tackle the crisis. India's Sun Pharma has its sights set on launching an anti-obesity treatment within the next five years as the weight-loss drug market is projected to grow significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)