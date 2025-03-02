Left Menu

Global Health Updates: U.S. Agency Involvement, Vaccine Approvals, and Market Strategies

Recent health news highlights include U.S. agency participation in a WHO meeting despite a planned exit, the UK's approval of Moderna's vaccine for older adults, and Eli Lilly's new ad campaign against unapproved weight-loss drugs. Secretary Kennedy emphasizes ending a Texas measles outbreak, as Sun Pharma plans to launch an obesity drug.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable move, U.S. health agencies, including the CDC and FDA, actively participated in a World Health Organization meeting concerning flu vaccine composition, despite President Trump's planned exit from the WHO. Trump hinted at the possibility of rejoining the agency.

Meanwhile, the UK health regulator approved Moderna's RSV vaccine for older adults. The shot aims to prevent lower respiratory tract disease in those aged 60 and above. Eli Lilly has launched an advertising campaign urging caution against unapproved weight-loss drugs, as they contend with competitive market pressures.

Additionally, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is pushing to end a dangerous measles outbreak in Texas, pledging resources like vaccines to tackle the crisis. India's Sun Pharma has its sights set on launching an anti-obesity treatment within the next five years as the weight-loss drug market is projected to grow significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

