Left Menu

A Global Health Update: From Flu Discussions to Weight-Loss Drug Wars

This compilation of health news covers various key topics: U.S. involvement in WHO flu meetings, the UK's approval of Moderna's RSV vaccine, efforts against a measles outbreak in Texas, changes in testosterone product labeling, Eli Lilly's campaign against weight-loss drug copies, and significant developments in obesity and cancer treatment drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 10:29 IST
A Global Health Update: From Flu Discussions to Weight-Loss Drug Wars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global health landscape is evolving rapidly with numerous key developments. U.S. health agencies recently participated in a World Health Organization meeting regarding flu vaccine composition, even as President Donald Trump's planned withdrawal from the organization looms. The U.S. could potentially rejoin the WHO, according to statements from the President.

Meanwhile, in the UK, health regulators have approved Moderna's RSV vaccine for adults aged 60 and older. The vaccine, branded as mRESVIA, aims to prevent lower respiratory tract disease in older adults, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat respiratory infections globally.

In the United States, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is prioritizing the Texas measles outbreak, which recently resulted in a child's death. His department plans to send additional vaccines to control the situation, while addressing the challenges posed by vaccine skepticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025