A Global Health Update: From Flu Discussions to Weight-Loss Drug Wars

The global health landscape is evolving rapidly with numerous key developments. U.S. health agencies recently participated in a World Health Organization meeting regarding flu vaccine composition, even as President Donald Trump's planned withdrawal from the organization looms. The U.S. could potentially rejoin the WHO, according to statements from the President.

Meanwhile, in the UK, health regulators have approved Moderna's RSV vaccine for adults aged 60 and older. The vaccine, branded as mRESVIA, aims to prevent lower respiratory tract disease in older adults, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat respiratory infections globally.

In the United States, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is prioritizing the Texas measles outbreak, which recently resulted in a child's death. His department plans to send additional vaccines to control the situation, while addressing the challenges posed by vaccine skepticism.

