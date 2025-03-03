Tragic Demise of Esteemed Urologist Dr. George P Abraham

Renowned urologist Dr. George P Abraham was discovered dead at his farmhouse in Nedumbassery, authorities confirmed on Monday. The 75-year-old's body was found hanging, raising questions that have prompted an official investigation.

Dr. Abraham, who was affiliated with a prestigious private hospital in Kochi, had an illustrious career marked by over 2,500 successful renal transplants. His contributions to the medical field were significant, especially in the surgical management of complex urological disorders.

Law enforcement officials have relocated his body to a private hospital in Angamaly for further examination. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death continues to unfold as the medical community mourns the loss of a distinguished surgeon.

