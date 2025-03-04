Government Boosts Mental Health Support with 24/7 Crisis Café Funding

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey has announced that Wellington City Mission’s Whakamaru Crisis Café is the latest recipient of the Government’s Mental Health and Addiction Community Sector Innovation Fund. The funding will enable the café to expand its operating hours to provide round-the-clock support for individuals facing mental health and addiction challenges.

“I am thrilled that the Wellington Mission will be receiving funding to deliver an important initiative designed to increase early access to mental health support,” Mr. Doocey said.

The funding will allow the Whakamaru Crisis Café to operate 24 hours a day, four days a week, offering a vital alternative to emergency departments for individuals in distress. Traditional clinical settings, such as hospital emergency rooms, can be overwhelming for those experiencing mental distress. Crisis Cafés offer a welcoming, non-clinical space where people can seek face-to-face peer support in a relaxed environment.

“The service has the potential to alleviate pressure on emergency departments, police, and specialist mental health teams by providing an accessible and supportive alternative for those in crisis,” Mr. Doocey added.

The Whakamaru Crisis Café operates as a peer-delivered service, where trained individuals with lived experience provide compassionate support. This model fosters understanding and relatability, which can be crucial for those struggling with mental health and addiction issues.

This initiative aligns with the purpose of the Mental Health and Addiction Community Sector Innovation Fund, which supports community-driven solutions aimed at addressing mental health needs in a meaningful way.

Whakamaru Crisis Café is the fifth successful recipient of the Innovation Fund’s first round, joining Youthline, the Sir John Kirwan Foundation, MATES in Construction, and the Mental Health Foundation, with additional recipients yet to be announced.

Further expanding mental health support, Mr. Doocey previously announced that six new Crisis Recovery Cafés will be launched across New Zealand over the next two years. These cafés will provide safe, accessible spaces for individuals to seek immediate support and prevent unnecessary hospital visits.

“I am committed to trialing new and innovative solutions to address unmet mental health needs. Crisis Recovery Cafés are an alternative model of care that ensures people receive support when they need it most,” Mr. Doocey concluded.