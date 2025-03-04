Left Menu

Post-Maha Kumbh: Advanced Medical Equipment Revolutionizes Healthcare in Uttar Pradesh

Maha Kumbh Mela's advanced medical equipment is being distributed across Uttar Pradesh to enhance modern medical services. Over seven lakh patients were treated during the Mela. The equipment will be allocated to districts based on need, enhancing patient care and hospital capabilities throughout the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost healthcare across Uttar Pradesh, advanced medical equipment from the Maha Kumbh Mela Central Hospital will be distributed to various districts. This initiative aims to enhance patient care by deploying state-of-the-art facilities statewide, ensuring modern medical services are accessible to more residents.

Dr. Rakesh Sharma, Additional Health Director, revealed that the Maha Kumbh Mela facilitated treatment for over seven lakh patients with its high-tech 100-bed Central Hospital, along with several sub-central and sector hospitals. Equipment including AI-enabled ICU facilities, which improved patient monitoring and communication, will now be shared with district hospitals to optimize resource use based on the requests of Chief Medical Officers.

Noteworthy is the introduction of a hi-tech microphone capable of translating 41 languages, simplifying doctor-patient communication. This technology will be integrated into hospitals across Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant step forward in healthcare accessibility and quality improvement throughout the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

