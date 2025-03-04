Post-Maha Kumbh: Advanced Medical Equipment Revolutionizes Healthcare in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant move to boost healthcare across Uttar Pradesh, advanced medical equipment from the Maha Kumbh Mela Central Hospital will be distributed to various districts. This initiative aims to enhance patient care by deploying state-of-the-art facilities statewide, ensuring modern medical services are accessible to more residents.

Dr. Rakesh Sharma, Additional Health Director, revealed that the Maha Kumbh Mela facilitated treatment for over seven lakh patients with its high-tech 100-bed Central Hospital, along with several sub-central and sector hospitals. Equipment including AI-enabled ICU facilities, which improved patient monitoring and communication, will now be shared with district hospitals to optimize resource use based on the requests of Chief Medical Officers.

Noteworthy is the introduction of a hi-tech microphone capable of translating 41 languages, simplifying doctor-patient communication. This technology will be integrated into hospitals across Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant step forward in healthcare accessibility and quality improvement throughout the state.

