Sudan's Dual Crisis: War and Cholera Ravage White Nile State

In Sudan's White Nile State, a cholera outbreak has claimed almost 100 lives within a fortnight, fueled by ongoing war and infrastructural damage. Médecins Sans Frontières reported on Thursday that 2,700 people have been affected since February 20, with 92 fatalities.

The conflict started nearly two years ago due to rising tensions between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), resulting in violence across the nation. Recent RSF attacks in White Nile State further damaged critical infrastructure, including the Rabak power plant, exacerbating the cholera crisis as locals struggled to access clean water.

Efforts to combat the outbreak include logistic support from MSF and measures by the White Nile State Health Ministry to supply clean water and administer vaccines. Despite these efforts, the situation remains dire following the outbreak's peak in late February.

