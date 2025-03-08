India's Leap in Health Technology Assessment: Unveiling Innovations and Medical Advancements

Union Health Minister J P Nadda emphasized the Indian government's commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery by focusing on preventive, curative, palliative, and rehabilitative services. Speaking at the International Symposium on Health Technology Assessment, Nadda highlighted efforts to strengthen India's healthcare infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Nadda underscored the significance of Health Technology Assessment (HTA) in facilitating evidence-based policymaking. He revealed the establishment of 22 AIIMS institutes and a significant increase in MBBS and MD seats as steps towards advancing healthcare. HTA India resource centres across 19 states serve critical roles in priority setting for health goals like tuberculosis detection.

During the event, Nadda unveiled initiatives such as the Open Real-Time PCR Kit for Pulmonary Tuberculosis detection and the Medical Education Patent Mitra initiative, aimed at supporting innovation and research. These efforts demonstrate the government's dedication to providing accessible, affordable, and equitable healthcare for all Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)