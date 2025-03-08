Left Menu

India's Leap in Health Technology Assessment: Unveiling Innovations and Medical Advancements

Union Health Minister J P Nadda inaugurates the International Symposium on Health Technology Assessment, highlighting the Indian government's efforts to bolster the healthcare system by enhancing medical education, infrastructure, and policy-making, with an aim to achieve Universal Health Coverage and support innovative research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:44 IST
India's Leap in Health Technology Assessment: Unveiling Innovations and Medical Advancements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda emphasized the Indian government's commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery by focusing on preventive, curative, palliative, and rehabilitative services. Speaking at the International Symposium on Health Technology Assessment, Nadda highlighted efforts to strengthen India's healthcare infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Nadda underscored the significance of Health Technology Assessment (HTA) in facilitating evidence-based policymaking. He revealed the establishment of 22 AIIMS institutes and a significant increase in MBBS and MD seats as steps towards advancing healthcare. HTA India resource centres across 19 states serve critical roles in priority setting for health goals like tuberculosis detection.

During the event, Nadda unveiled initiatives such as the Open Real-Time PCR Kit for Pulmonary Tuberculosis detection and the Medical Education Patent Mitra initiative, aimed at supporting innovation and research. These efforts demonstrate the government's dedication to providing accessible, affordable, and equitable healthcare for all Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025