New Cancer and Antibiotic Medicines to be Funded from April 2025

The Government has announced that Pharmac will fund medicines for five additional health conditions, including various cancers, starting from 1 April 2025. This funding expansion is enabled by a $604 million uplift in government investment for new cancer medicines.

Associate Health Minister responsible for Pharmac, David Seymour, and Health Minister Simeon Brown welcomed Pharmac’s decision, emphasizing the importance of improving healthcare access for New Zealanders battling serious illnesses.

Increased Access to Cancer and Antibiotic Medicines

Pharmac has confirmed that six medicines for cancer, including a combination treatment, and one medicine for antibiotic-resistant infections will be funded. The medicines include:

Nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy): Combination treatment for clear cell kidney cancer that has spread.

Combination treatment for clear cell kidney cancer that has spread. Axitinib (Inlyta): Treatment for clear cell kidney cancer that has worsened after prior treatments.

Treatment for clear cell kidney cancer that has worsened after prior treatments. Sunitinib: Therapy for kidney cancer that has spread, available at any stage of treatment.

Therapy for kidney cancer that has spread, available at any stage of treatment. Inotuzumab ozogamicin (Besponsa): Treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia that has relapsed after previous therapy.

Treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia that has relapsed after previous therapy. Crizotinib (Xalkori): Medication for advanced non-small cell lung cancer with a ROS1 mutation.

Medication for advanced non-small cell lung cancer with a ROS1 mutation. Ceftazidime with avibactam (Zavicefta): An antibiotic for resistant bacterial infections.

Government Commitment to Faster and Better Cancer Care

David Seymour highlighted the importance of this announcement, stating that while Pharmac operates independently, it must function within the budget set by the Government. He expressed confidence in Pharmac’s ability to expand access to crucial treatments when adequately supported.

Health Minister Simeon Brown reiterated that improving cancer care access remains a top priority for the Government. The additional investment in new cancer medicines, coupled with enhanced screening programs and faster cancer treatment targets, reflects a commitment to strengthening New Zealand’s healthcare system.

“We are dedicated to building a world-class health system, and that means providing world-class medicines. Our $604 million investment ensures that Kiwis fighting cancer have better access to life-saving treatments,” Brown stated.

The Government’s focus remains on ensuring timely, high-quality healthcare for all New Zealanders, particularly those battling cancer and antibiotic-resistant infections. These funding decisions mark another milestone in making advanced medical treatments more accessible to patients in need.