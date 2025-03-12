Mankind Pharma Launches Affordable Generic Empagliflozin

Mankind Pharma has introduced a generic variant of the diabetes drug Empagliflozin in India, announcing the launch on Wednesday. The medication is available under the brands Empaglyde, Empagreat, and Dynaduo.

According to Mankind Pharma Vice Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Juneja, the launch aims to make high-quality diabetes treatment affordable. Prices for Empagliflozin start at Rs 5.49 for 10 mg and Rs 9.90 for 25 mg tablets.

The company's dual-team marketing strategy and expansive distribution network seek to ensure widespread availability and competitive market presence. The move follows several firms introducing generic Empagliflozin after Boehringer Ingelheim's patent expired in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)