Left Menu

Mankind Pharma Launches Affordable Generic Empagliflozin

Mankind Pharma has launched a generic version of Empagliflozin in India under the brands Empaglyde, Empagreat, and Dynaduo. The launch breaks cost barriers, offering the medication at competitive prices. The initiative aims for deep market penetration and increased accessibility in both urban and rural regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:13 IST
Mankind Pharma Launches Affordable Generic Empagliflozin
  • Country:
  • India

Mankind Pharma has introduced a generic variant of the diabetes drug Empagliflozin in India, announcing the launch on Wednesday. The medication is available under the brands Empaglyde, Empagreat, and Dynaduo.

According to Mankind Pharma Vice Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Juneja, the launch aims to make high-quality diabetes treatment affordable. Prices for Empagliflozin start at Rs 5.49 for 10 mg and Rs 9.90 for 25 mg tablets.

The company's dual-team marketing strategy and expansive distribution network seek to ensure widespread availability and competitive market presence. The move follows several firms introducing generic Empagliflozin after Boehringer Ingelheim's patent expired in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025