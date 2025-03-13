Delhi and Union Health Ministry Join Hands for PM-ABHIM Implementation
Delhi government and Union health ministry are set to sign an MoU on March 18 to implement the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) in Delhi. The scheme aims to strengthen health service delivery, improve public health actions, and prepare for future pandemics.
The Delhi government is gearing up to enhance its health infrastructure by entering into a significant agreement with the Union health ministry. On March 18, the two bodies will sign a memorandum of understanding to implement the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) in the national capital, according to sources.
The mission, which has a comprehensive financial layout of Rs 64,180 crores spread over five years from 2021 to 2026, is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme aimed at revolutionizing health care. It is designed to integrate and bolster health system responsiveness from primary to tertiary levels amid current and anticipated health emergencies.
The ambitious undertaking is seen as a reformative step, ensuring health systems and institutions are fortified to deliver consistent and reliable care. It also aims to prep the health infrastructure to adeptly handle impending pandemics or disasters.
