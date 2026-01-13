Left Menu

SECI Achieves “Excellent” MoU Rating from MNRE for FY 2024–25

The rating highlights SECI’s ability to deliver at scale while maintaining financial discipline and robust governance practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:37 IST
SECI Achieves “Excellent” MoU Rating from MNRE for FY 2024–25
SECI remains committed to supporting India’s transition to clean, sustainable, and affordable energy, in alignment with national policy priorities. Image Credit: Twitter(@SECI_Ltd)
  • Country:
  • India

The Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. (SECI) has secured an “Excellent” performance rating under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) for the financial year 2024–25, reflecting its strong institutional performance and effective execution of its mandated objectives.

Outstanding MoU Performance

In the MoU performance evaluation, SECI achieved a score of 97.36 out of 100, underscoring high standards of:

  • Operational efficiency

  • Financial performance

  • Project execution

  • Corporate governance and compliance

The rating highlights SECI’s ability to deliver at scale while maintaining financial discipline and robust governance practices.

Key Role in India’s Renewable Energy Expansion

A Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise, SECI continues to play a pivotal role in implementing India’s renewable energy programmes as the Government’s designated nodal agency.

As of 31 December 2025:

  • SECI has awarded over 76 GW of cumulative renewable energy generation capacity

  • Power Sale Agreements (PSAs) signed have crossed 60 GW, reaffirming SECI’s leadership in the sector

These milestones reflect SECI’s central role in advancing India’s clean energy transition.

Strong Financial and Operational Performance in FY 2024–25

During FY 2024–25, SECI recorded robust growth across key performance indicators:

  • Power trading volume increased by 18.48%, reaching 50.87 billion units

  • Total income exceeded ₹15,000 crore, registering 16.54% year-on-year growth

  • Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹501.92 crore, marking a 15.11% increase over the previous year

These results demonstrate SECI’s ability to combine scale, efficiency, and profitability while supporting national renewable energy objectives.

Commitment to Clean and Sustainable Energy

The “Excellent” MoU rating reflects SECI’s continued contribution to India’s renewable energy goals through:

  • Large-scale project implementation

  • Efficient power trading mechanisms

  • Strong financial and governance discipline

SECI remains committed to supporting India’s transition to clean, sustainable, and affordable energy, in alignment with national policy priorities.

About SECI

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) is a leading Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Appointed as a nodal agency by the Government of India, SECI plays a key role in achieving national renewable energy targets and in spearheading the sector through innovative project configurations and market-based mechanisms.

TRENDING

1
NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

 India
2
Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Scandal

Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Sc...

 India
3
Beyond Degrees: Nurturing Future Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir

Beyond Degrees: Nurturing Future Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
4
Czech Powerhouse: Czechoslovak Group's Global Defense Expansion

Czech Powerhouse: Czechoslovak Group's Global Defense Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026