SECI Achieves “Excellent” MoU Rating from MNRE for FY 2024–25

The Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. (SECI) has secured an “Excellent” performance rating under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) for the financial year 2024–25, reflecting its strong institutional performance and effective execution of its mandated objectives.

Outstanding MoU Performance

In the MoU performance evaluation, SECI achieved a score of 97.36 out of 100, underscoring high standards of:

Operational efficiency

Financial performance

Project execution

Corporate governance and compliance

The rating highlights SECI’s ability to deliver at scale while maintaining financial discipline and robust governance practices.

Key Role in India’s Renewable Energy Expansion

A Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise, SECI continues to play a pivotal role in implementing India’s renewable energy programmes as the Government’s designated nodal agency.

As of 31 December 2025:

SECI has awarded over 76 GW of cumulative renewable energy generation capacity

Power Sale Agreements (PSAs) signed have crossed 60 GW, reaffirming SECI’s leadership in the sector

These milestones reflect SECI’s central role in advancing India’s clean energy transition.

Strong Financial and Operational Performance in FY 2024–25

During FY 2024–25, SECI recorded robust growth across key performance indicators:

Power trading volume increased by 18.48% , reaching 50.87 billion units

Total income exceeded ₹15,000 crore , registering 16.54% year-on-year growth

Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹501.92 crore, marking a 15.11% increase over the previous year

These results demonstrate SECI’s ability to combine scale, efficiency, and profitability while supporting national renewable energy objectives.

Commitment to Clean and Sustainable Energy

The “Excellent” MoU rating reflects SECI’s continued contribution to India’s renewable energy goals through:

Large-scale project implementation

Efficient power trading mechanisms

Strong financial and governance discipline

SECI remains committed to supporting India’s transition to clean, sustainable, and affordable energy, in alignment with national policy priorities.

About SECI

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) is a leading Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Appointed as a nodal agency by the Government of India, SECI plays a key role in achieving national renewable energy targets and in spearheading the sector through innovative project configurations and market-based mechanisms.