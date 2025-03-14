Panic in Punjab: Glucose Drip Reaction Sparks Healthcare Debate

Fifteen patients at the civil hospital in Sangrur reported mild reactions after being administered intravenous glucose. This incident led authorities to withdraw the entire stock of a specific batch. Health officials, including ruling AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj, swiftly visited the hospital to assess the situation and ensure patient safety.

Dr. Balbir Singh, Punjab's Health Minister, confirmed the patients are in stable condition. He reassured the public in a video message that immediate actions were taken, including sending samples for urgent testing and withdrawing the stocks from Punjab to prevent further issues.

Kumar Rahul, Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, visited the hospital and noted that affected patients were treated effectively without needing referrals. He announced a ban on using the saline related to the batch across Punjab's hospitals. Critics, including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, blasted the AAP government, highlighting the incident as evidence of a failing healthcare system.

