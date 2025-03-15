Left Menu

Measles Outbreak in Texas and New Mexico: A Growing Concern

Measles cases in Texas and New Mexico have reached 294, surpassing all U.S. cases reported in 2024, as the outbreak originating in West Texas continues to spread. The increase in cases has highlighted issues with vaccination rates, raising concerns across the healthcare sector.

Updated: 15-03-2025 00:16 IST
The number of measles cases in Texas and New Mexico surged to 294 by Friday, exceeding all U.S. cases reported in the entire year of 2024, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This alarming statistic reflects the escalation of an outbreak that began in late January in West Texas.

Health departments in both states reported an increase of 38 cases within the last three days, with Gaines County in Texas—considered the epicenter—reporting 174 cases. In New Mexico, cases climbed to 35, with the majority located in Lea County, adjacent to Gaines County, Texas.

The outbreak presents a significant challenge to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., especially given his history as a vaccine skeptic. The importance of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine has been underscored as essential in preventing further spread, emphasized by the outbreak's toll on the unvaccinated population.

