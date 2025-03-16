Tragedy Strikes in Kocani: Nightclub Fire Leaves 51 Dead
A devastating fire occurred in a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, claiming 51 lives and injuring over 100 people. Sparks from pyrotechnic devices used during a concert caused the deadly blaze. Authorities and emergency services are working to aid affected families and treat the injured.
A tragic incident unfolded in Kocani, North Macedonia, where a nightclub blaze took the lives of 51 individuals and left more than 100 injured. The fire erupted early Sunday morning, sparked by pyrotechnic devices used during a concert, according to Interior Minister Pance Toskovski.
Footage from the event shows a band performing when flares emitted sparks, igniting the ceiling and causing chaos. Firefighters quickly responded, as seen in local TV coverage of the club named 'Pulse'. Among the injured are minors, with many in critical condition at local hospitals.
North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski expressed deep sorrow over the incident, urging health services and authorities to expedite aid for those affected. This event marks a dark day for the nation, as it mourns the loss of numerous young lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
