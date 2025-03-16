Current Health News: Highlights and Controversies

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a high-profile nominee by former President Donald Trump, has sparked debate by not committing to oppose Medicaid cuts. The Senate Finance Committee reviewed his confirmation as the head of Medicare & Medicaid Services. His nomination and stance have drawn significant attention.

The FDA independently decided on influenza vaccine strains for the 2025-2026 season, a departure from committee-based approvals. While this change may raise questions, the FDA assures it won't affect vaccine availability or timing.

Meanwhile, notable developments include Bayer securing an injunction in Brazil over soy patent disputes and China's EU Chamber of Commerce urging caution in drug procurement policies. Health updates include Pope Francis's recovery from pneumonia and a rise in measles cases in Texas and New Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)