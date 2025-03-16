Left Menu

Current Health News: Highlights and Controversies

This summary covers various health-related topics, including Dr. Mehmet Oz's stance on Medicaid cuts, FDA vaccine recommendations, a legal issue between Bayer and Brazilian farmers, Pope Francis's health update, drug price negotiations, and a measles outbreak in the U.S. Additionally, the FDA warns against nitrous oxide use and office disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:30 IST
Current Health News: Highlights and Controversies

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a high-profile nominee by former President Donald Trump, has sparked debate by not committing to oppose Medicaid cuts. The Senate Finance Committee reviewed his confirmation as the head of Medicare & Medicaid Services. His nomination and stance have drawn significant attention.

The FDA independently decided on influenza vaccine strains for the 2025-2026 season, a departure from committee-based approvals. While this change may raise questions, the FDA assures it won't affect vaccine availability or timing.

Meanwhile, notable developments include Bayer securing an injunction in Brazil over soy patent disputes and China's EU Chamber of Commerce urging caution in drug procurement policies. Health updates include Pope Francis's recovery from pneumonia and a rise in measles cases in Texas and New Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025