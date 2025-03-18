Left Menu

ASHA Workers' Strike Ignites Political Temperature in Kerala

A heated debate erupted in the Rajya Sabha concerning the ASHA workers' strike in Kerala, seeking higher honorariums and post-retirement benefits. Congress accused the CPI(M) and the Union government of neglecting the workers' demands, while the CPI(M) countered by highlighting Kerala's comparatively higher honorarium. The strike, already affecting thousands, has led to discussions about broader health sector issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:17 IST
ASHA Workers' Strike Ignites Political Temperature in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A rift between Congress and CPI(M) escalated in the Rajya Sabha over the ongoing strike by ASHA workers in Kerala who are demanding increased honorariums and post-retirement benefits.

Congress MP Jebi Mather criticized both the Kerala government and the Union government for ignoring the plight of the 27,000 striking workers. Responding, CPI(M) MP John Brittas defended the state's actions, pointing out the high honorarium provided by Kerala.

The Center and the state have yet to align on solutions, as broader health sector issues including mental health awareness and healthcare infrastructure improvements were discussed by various MPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025