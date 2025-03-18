ASHA Workers' Strike Ignites Political Temperature in Kerala
A heated debate erupted in the Rajya Sabha concerning the ASHA workers' strike in Kerala, seeking higher honorariums and post-retirement benefits. Congress accused the CPI(M) and the Union government of neglecting the workers' demands, while the CPI(M) countered by highlighting Kerala's comparatively higher honorarium. The strike, already affecting thousands, has led to discussions about broader health sector issues.
A rift between Congress and CPI(M) escalated in the Rajya Sabha over the ongoing strike by ASHA workers in Kerala who are demanding increased honorariums and post-retirement benefits.
Congress MP Jebi Mather criticized both the Kerala government and the Union government for ignoring the plight of the 27,000 striking workers. Responding, CPI(M) MP John Brittas defended the state's actions, pointing out the high honorarium provided by Kerala.
The Center and the state have yet to align on solutions, as broader health sector issues including mental health awareness and healthcare infrastructure improvements were discussed by various MPs.
