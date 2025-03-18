ASHA Workers' Strike Ignites Political Temperature in Kerala

A rift between Congress and CPI(M) escalated in the Rajya Sabha over the ongoing strike by ASHA workers in Kerala who are demanding increased honorariums and post-retirement benefits.

Congress MP Jebi Mather criticized both the Kerala government and the Union government for ignoring the plight of the 27,000 striking workers. Responding, CPI(M) MP John Brittas defended the state's actions, pointing out the high honorarium provided by Kerala.

The Center and the state have yet to align on solutions, as broader health sector issues including mental health awareness and healthcare infrastructure improvements were discussed by various MPs.

