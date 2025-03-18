Bill Gates Advocates for Global Health Initiatives Amid U.S. Funding Cuts

Bill Gates is personally lobbying Trump administration officials to sustain funding for global health programs, including childhood vaccinations and HIV treatment, according to sources. Gates, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft turned health philanthropist, has met with the National Security Council and bipartisan lawmakers to champion this cause.

Following his January 20 inauguration, President Trump initiated steps to dissolve the U.S. Agency for International Development, slashing over 80% of contracts and freezing billions intended for foreign aid under his 'America First' policy. The administration is reviewing approximately 30 international health projects to determine which will continue to receive support.

Gates has stressed the irreplaceable role of the U.S. government in health aid and has engaged with various global health organizations like Gavi and the Global Fund, which are currently under review. The Gates Foundation indicated that polio eradication and malaria control, among other priorities, would be severely affected by U.S. funding cuts, compelling the Foundation to contemplate alternative strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)