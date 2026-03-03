Bomb Scare Shakes Kalaburagi and Belagavi Courts
Bomb threat emails caused panic in Kalaburagi and Belagavi courts, leading to swift evacuations. Intensive police searches found no threats, labeling the incident a possible hoax. Investigations are ongoing to trace the email's origin.
- Country:
- India
A bomb threat email sent to district courts in Kalaburagi and Belagavi incited immediate panic on Tuesday morning, compelling the evacuation of all personnel. Police confirmed the email's reception on official court IDs, triggering the swift move.
With the assistance of bomb detection and disposal squads, comprehensive searches were conducted in both court premises, yielding no evidence of any suspicious activity. The email, deemed a potential hoax, prompted thorough security checks.
Authorities are actively tracing the email's origins, determined to find those responsible for sowing fear. Steps are underway to maintain security and reassure the public regarding their safety, officials stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Security Forces Repel Afghan Taliban Attacks, Inflict Heavy Losses
Australia's Fuel Security Amid Middle East Tensions
Anxious Wait: Indian Parents Urge Evacuation Amid Iran Crisis
Lieutenant Governor Reviews Security Amid Protests in J&K
Punjab's Social Security Triumph: Recovery Efforts and Welfare Initiatives Unveiled