Bomb Scare Shakes Kalaburagi and Belagavi Courts

A bomb threat email sent to district courts in Kalaburagi and Belagavi incited immediate panic on Tuesday morning, compelling the evacuation of all personnel. Police confirmed the email's reception on official court IDs, triggering the swift move.

With the assistance of bomb detection and disposal squads, comprehensive searches were conducted in both court premises, yielding no evidence of any suspicious activity. The email, deemed a potential hoax, prompted thorough security checks.

Authorities are actively tracing the email's origins, determined to find those responsible for sowing fear. Steps are underway to maintain security and reassure the public regarding their safety, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)