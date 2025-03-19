Centenarian's Miraculous Heart Surgery in Kolkata

In an extraordinary medical feat, a 102-year-old woman from Kolkata has successfully undergone pacemaker implantation surgery. Dr. Smriti Kana Roy, a respected gynaecologist, and once a caregiver to Mother Teresa, received the implant at a private hospital in what the physicians termed a rare procedure due to her advanced age.

The decision for surgery came after Dr. Roy experienced dizziness and was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat. Her daughter, Julie Basu, sharing the news from the U.S., expressed gratitude for the swift and efficient care provided at the Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital, where the surgery was performed almost immediately upon her admission.

Despite her centenarian status, Dr. Roy maintains an active lifestyle, attributing her mental and physical resilience to a disciplined routine. Her family recalls her strong will and determination, untouched by even the COVID pandemic, as central to her recovery and ongoing vitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)