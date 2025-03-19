Centenarian's Miraculous Heart Surgery in Kolkata
A 102-year-old woman, Dr. Smriti Kana Roy, successfully underwent pacemaker surgery at a Kolkata hospital. Despite age-related concerns, the procedure went smoothly, and she was discharged in just two days. Known for treating Mother Teresa, Roy attributes her longevity to discipline and a strong mindset.
- Country:
- India
In an extraordinary medical feat, a 102-year-old woman from Kolkata has successfully undergone pacemaker implantation surgery. Dr. Smriti Kana Roy, a respected gynaecologist, and once a caregiver to Mother Teresa, received the implant at a private hospital in what the physicians termed a rare procedure due to her advanced age.
The decision for surgery came after Dr. Roy experienced dizziness and was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat. Her daughter, Julie Basu, sharing the news from the U.S., expressed gratitude for the swift and efficient care provided at the Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital, where the surgery was performed almost immediately upon her admission.
Despite her centenarian status, Dr. Roy maintains an active lifestyle, attributing her mental and physical resilience to a disciplined routine. Her family recalls her strong will and determination, untouched by even the COVID pandemic, as central to her recovery and ongoing vitality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bhutan’s 2029 Vision: Strengthening Economy, Climate Resilience, and Human Capital
NZ Boosts Research Collaboration with Japan to Strengthen Disaster Resilience
World Bank Approves $192M Project to Strengthen Jamaica’s Private Sector Growth and Disaster Resilience
Energy Resilience Amid Conflict: Odesa's Recovery
Tech Resilience: China and Hong Kong Stocks Stand Firm Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions