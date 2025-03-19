Left Menu

Centenarian's Miraculous Heart Surgery in Kolkata

A 102-year-old woman, Dr. Smriti Kana Roy, successfully underwent pacemaker surgery at a Kolkata hospital. Despite age-related concerns, the procedure went smoothly, and she was discharged in just two days. Known for treating Mother Teresa, Roy attributes her longevity to discipline and a strong mindset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 08:47 IST
Centenarian's Miraculous Heart Surgery in Kolkata
Roy
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary medical feat, a 102-year-old woman from Kolkata has successfully undergone pacemaker implantation surgery. Dr. Smriti Kana Roy, a respected gynaecologist, and once a caregiver to Mother Teresa, received the implant at a private hospital in what the physicians termed a rare procedure due to her advanced age.

The decision for surgery came after Dr. Roy experienced dizziness and was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat. Her daughter, Julie Basu, sharing the news from the U.S., expressed gratitude for the swift and efficient care provided at the Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital, where the surgery was performed almost immediately upon her admission.

Despite her centenarian status, Dr. Roy maintains an active lifestyle, attributing her mental and physical resilience to a disciplined routine. Her family recalls her strong will and determination, untouched by even the COVID pandemic, as central to her recovery and ongoing vitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025