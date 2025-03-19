India's Healthcare Budget: An Inching Progress Towards 2.5% GDP

Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced the Indian government's healthcare expenditure has reached 1.84% of GDP, with a target set to achieve 2.5% by 2025. Under the National Health Policy 2017, substantial growth has been noted in healthcare funding, increasing from Rs 38,000 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1 lakh crore presently.

Key milestones include the successful operation of 1.75 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and the adoption of the National Quality Assurance Standards in several of these healthcare centers. Additionally, mass screenings for conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and various cancers have been conducted extensively.

Efforts to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare costs are ongoing through programs like the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. These programs have been instrumental in cost reductions and facilitating access to healthcare for the underprivileged population.

(With inputs from agencies.)