Kerala's ASHA Workers Demand Honorarium Hike: Minister Takes Issue to National Level

Kerala Health Minister Veena George visits Delhi to highlight ASHA workers' demands for an increased honorarium amid ongoing protests. Despite failed talks with the state, the central government is urged to take responsibility for raising payments. A hunger strike is underway, pressuring an immediate resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:13 IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George has flown to the national capital to advocate for ASHA workers, who are demanding an increase in their honorarium. Speaking to reporters, George emphasized the central government's responsibility in addressing the issue, which has seen no action for two decades.

The minister's visit follows a series of failed negotiations with state authorities, prompting ASHA workers to begin an indefinite hunger strike. Despite discussions with the state Health Mission and Minister George, the workers' basic demands remain unmet.

George has planned to meet with the union health minister to push for increased incentives and revised work guidelines. The central government has claimed funds are available, pending certification from Kerala. Meanwhile, ASHA workers continue their siege at the state Secretariat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

