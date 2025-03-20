Gates Foundation Joins Maharashtra to Combat Malaria

The Gates Foundation is set to collaborate with the Maharashtra government to eliminate malaria, announced Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Founded by Bill and Melinda Gates, the foundation aims to improve global health and education. During his India visit, Bill Gates discussed AI's role in health and agriculture with Fadnavis.

Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra's initiatives for youth and women's economic empowerment, including advancements in technology adoption. Gates expressed commitment to help, emphasizing AI-driven solutions in health and infrastructure to prevent diseases like malaria and dengue.

The Maharashtra government envisions digital transformation across sectors, supported by Microsoft in establishing a 'Skill University' to train youth in future-ready skills. A special focus is placed on training women in AI, promoting inclusivity in technology.

