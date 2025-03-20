Left Menu

Tax Controversy Looms Over Dr. Oz's Government Appointment

Dr. Mehmet Oz, nominated by President Trump to lead Medicare and Medicaid, faces demands from Senators to pay $400,000 in unpaid taxes. Senators Wyden and Warren urge Oz to release his past tax filings. Despite Republican support, Democrats challenge Oz’s tax exemption claims, complicating his confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:01 IST
Dr. Mehmet Oz, a public figure well-known as a celebrity physician and recent nominee by President Donald Trump for overseeing Medicare and Medicaid, is under scrutiny. Democratic Senators have urged him to settle over $400,000 in unpaid taxes, an issue that could affect his governmental appointment.

The call for tax transparency came from Senators Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren, who have pressed Oz to disclose his tax returns for the last five years. They allege that he failed to pay Medicare taxes on more than $10 million earned from his media company from 2021 to 2023, a charge emerging from detailed financial reviews.

Despite allegations, Oz and Republican allies claim adherence to legal norms, citing government ethics reviews. Democrats, however, challenge Oz's claim of exemption based on limited engagement with his media company, emphasizing contradictions in tax liability for self-employed individuals.

